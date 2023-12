TONIGHT AT 7:30 P.M. EST JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE DEC. 22 REPORT ON FIOS COUNTYWIDE CH 45 AND WPTV OPTIMUM CH 76 AND www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Hits: 131

HOW DO YOU BALANCE CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 16–THE GORDIAN KNOT?

CONFRONTING THE CON ED THREAT TO CONSORTIUM BUYING POWER BY ARTIFICIALLY HIGH RATES FOR GREEN POWER–ANY POLITICIAN TACKLE THIS ONE?

THE CREEPING TERROR COVID COMING BACK GANGBUSTERS AND NOBODY’S TALKING ABOUT IT???

THE DEPARTURE OF COUNCILWOMAN NADINE HUNT-ROBINSON AFTER 10 YEARS ON THE COUNCIL

THE NY METRO AREA COVID SPIKE!: 18,864 NEW CASES IN 6 DAYS

JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS

WHEN THEY’RE NOT THERE , HE IS!

THIS WEEK, EVERY WEEK ON WHITE PLAINS

OUR 23RD YEAR OF THE NEWS YOU HAVE TO KNOW