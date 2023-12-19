SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER ON SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

|Dear Members, Colleagues, and Supporters,
Happy holidays! It’s been a busy and productive quarter for Sustainable Westchester, as we’ve continued to make vital contributions to the health, prosperity, and resilience of our entire region.
Over the past several months, we’ve supported our member municipalities in achieving their sustainability goals and safeguarding communities against the threats posed by climate change through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives.
At a glance, we’ve recently been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy to lead New York’s portion of the $45 million Renew America’s Nonprofits program; unveiled a new “Sunshine to EV” electric vehicle fast charging station powered entirely by solar energy that is the first of its kind in New York State; stood with lawmakers enacting legislation advancing clean heating and cooling technologies; supported the installment of new and innovative Community Solar projects across the County; expanded our work delivering renewable energy and cutting carbon emissions through Westchester Power, the State’s first and largest Community Choice Aggregation program; conferenced with industry leaders and policymakers in Albany to discuss New York’s transition to clean energy; and helped scores of residents and businesses cut their electric bills and alleviate stress on our regional energy grid.
And we’re just getting started!
As Washington and Albany make unprecedented commitments to infrastructure, climate action, and clean power, Sustainable Westchester is ready to help our members understand and seize new and historic opportunities for progress.
In the weeks and months ahead, we are looking forward to welcoming our new Executive Director Noam Bramson – who led the City of New Rochelle for the last 18 years and is widely credited with advancing the City’s sustainability goals – and hosting our Annual Members Meeting in February.
Thank you for your ongoing support and readership.
Sincerely,
The Sustainable Westchester Team