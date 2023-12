A CHRISTMAS GUEST

Hits: 14

DECORATING THE LAST OF THE TREES. EASILY THE TALLEST OF TREES WE HAVE EVER HAD AND BRENDA STARR HASÂ PERFECTING A 30 MINUTE PROCESS FOR STRINGING THE LIGHTSÂ COMPLETING THE PROCESS IN RECORD TIME NOW– FOR THE BULBS.

AMODIO’S NURSERY WHEN I WENT OVER TO PICK OUT A TREE YESTERDAY, THEY ONLY HAD 3 LEFT! AMODIOS TOLD ME THEY HAD BROUGHT IN 250 TREES ON THANKSGIVING AND HAVE SOLD ALL BUT 3.

THIS 9 FOOT TREE IS THE TALLEST AND AS I SAY EVERY YEAR ABOUT EVERY TREE WE HAVE EVER HAD (52 TREES) i ALWAYS SAY, “THIS IS THE BEST TREE WE HAVE EVER HAD!”

IT JUST STOOD OUT. REGAL. PROUD STANDING AS TALL AS CHRISTMAS ITSELF.

HE WAS A NATURAL.