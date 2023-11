WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT THE NOV 24 REPORT WPTV FIOS CH 45 COUNTYWIDE. WP OPTIMUM CH. 76 AND www.wpcommunitymedia.org ANYTIME

Hits: 38

THE THANKSGIVING NOVEMBER 24  REPORT

THE SOLUTION TO COMING CONGESTION TAX IN NEW YORK CITY AT 60TH STREET SAVE TIME AND MONEY AND AGGRAVATION

REMEMBERING THE LEGACY OF PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY. HE WAS MURDERED

60 YEARS AGO ON NOVEMBER 22, 1963

JETELINA AND RIVERS YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGISTS REPORT ON HOW TO HANDLE THE HOLIDAYS GOING IN COVID INFECTIONS PROJECT TO 3,000 NEW CASES IN COUNTY–9,000 LESS THAN LAST DECEMBER

THREAT OF VOTER REPRESENTATION LAWSUIT IN MT. PLEASANT AND A DEFINITE THREAT TO WHITE PLAINS “AT LARGE” VOTING SYSTEM

UNEMPLOYMENT UP IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY 3RD STRAIGHT MONTH

HALF OF PATIENTS BEING ADMITTED TO BEDS AT WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL CONTINUE TO ALSO HAVE COVID AFTER ADMISSION