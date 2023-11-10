MARYJANE SHIMSKY REPORT FROM ALBANY

District 92 | News You Can Use Veterans Day On Veterans Day, we honor all of our residents who have served in the military (in contrast to Memorial Day, which honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in their military duty). We thank our veterans for all of their work to keep our country and our world safe and secure. On this, the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift, we remember the American and British veterans who saved West Berlin from the Soviet Union’s blockade. Those troops completed some 189,000 flights, delivering over 2.3 million tons of food and other needed supplies. Their work provided relief to 2 million beleaguered Berlin residents, peacefully and effectively countered Soviet/Russian aggression, and strengthened the bonds of cooperation between the United States and Western Europe. As we express our gratitude to our veterans for their past and present contributions to community, country and world, we remember our future veterans — those who are serving in the military today. We thank them for their service, and hope to see them, safe and sound, at local Veterans Day events one day. There will be Veterans Day ceremonies in our district on the following days: Friday, November 10 Pleasantville – 11 AM at the Memorial Plaza Gazebo Saturday, November 11 Greenburgh – 2:00 PM at DeSanti Plaza, Hartsdale

– 2:00 PM at DeSanti Plaza, Hartsdale Hastings-on-Hudson – 11 AM at VFW Plaza

– 11 AM at VFW Plaza Irvington – 10:45 AM at Irvington Memorial Plaza, Main Street

– 10:45 AM at Irvington Memorial Plaza, Main Street Mount Pleasant – 12 PM at Town Hall Plaza, Valhalla

– 12 PM at Town Hall Plaza, Valhalla Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow – 10:30 AM at Patriots Park, Tarrytown

– 10:30 AM at Patriots Park, Tarrytown Valhalla – 11 AM at American Legion Adolph Pfister Post 1038 $6.76 Billion for New York

Passenger Rail Projects The Biden Administration has awarded of $6.76 billion for downstate passenger rail projects that are critical to ensuring the region’s economy continues to thrive and expand. Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grants announced on Monday by the Federal Railroad Administration, four key New York projects that renew and expand the region’s rail network will receive the following Federal investments. Hudson Tunnel Project ($3.80 billion)

The Hudson Tunnel Project will construct a new two-track tunnel under the Hudson River and rehabilitate the existing North River Tunnel, which was severely damaged during Superstorm Sandy, to improve reliability, resiliency, and redundancy for hundreds of thousands of daily passengers who travel across the Hudson River, and allow for much-needed repairs on an essential stretch of the Northeast Corridor. Metro-North Penn Access ($1.64 billion)

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is overseeing construction of four new Metro-North stations in the East Bronx and track and infrastructure enhancements that will enable the expansion of Metro-North’s New Haven Line to Penn Station and bring Amtrak-owned infrastructure to a state of good repair. The new route will dramatically reduce travel time to and from the East Bronx, which currently lacks rail service. Residents will save up to 75 minutes over current subway and bus connections and creates a direct commuter rail route between the Bronx and Westchester and Connecticut. It also gives Metro-North a second terminal in Manhattan, a critical backup, and is the largest expansion of Metro-North since it was founded 40 years ago. Rehabilitation of Amtrak’s East River Tunnels to Penn Station ($1.26 billion)

Crews will rehabilitate two Amtrak-owned rail tunnels between Queens and Penn Station that were damaged by salt water flooding during Superstorm Sandy. The tunnels are used by all Amtrak service to New England and hundreds of Long Island Rail Road trains per day along with non-passenger NJ Transit and Amtrak trains traveling to Sunnyside Yard for storage. They will be also used by Metro-North trains when Penn Station Access service begins in 2027. The new tunnels will feature improved track that is directly fixed to the tunnel, all-new components, and enhanced climate resiliency. Pelham Bay Bridge Replacement Project ($58 million)

Amtrak has proposed a final design to replace the existing 115-year-old two-track Pelham Bay Bridge in the Bronx with a new structure that will facilitate higher speed travel and fewer bridge openings. Metro-North/LIRR Combo Ticket With the opening of Grand Central Madison, direct transfers between Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road are now possible—and made easier with the new Combo Ticket. This will offer a convenient alternative for travelers to points on Long Island, including to JFK Airport. Lear more at mta.info/fares/combo-ticket. MTA Customer Survey The MTA is conducting its Fall 2023 Customers Count Survey in English and in Spanish, as part of its ongoing service improvement efforts. To participate, visit mta.info/mta-customers-research by November 20. Weatherize for Winter Winter in New York brings increased demand for heating homes and businesses. In a typical home, 43% of annual energy consumption goes toward space heating. But if the building envelope is not weatherized, air leaks will drive down efficiency—wasting 25-40% of energy used for heating—and impede comfort by creating drafts and uneven temperatures indoors. Learn how you can takes steps to weatherize your home or place of work at NYSERDA’s How to Weatherize for Winter. Coffee and Conversation Tuesday, November 14, 3-4 PM

at the William Vescio Community Center in Briarcliff Manor

(RSVP requested, but not required, to gilbertd@nyassembly.gov) District 92 Office Open House Wednesday, November 15, 5-7 PM

at 303 South Broadway, Suite 229, Tarrytown

(RSVP requested, but not required, to gilbertd@nyassembly.gov) League of Women Voters Event Thursday, November 16, 6:45 PM

at the Ossining Public Library Auditorium

(register here) If my office can be of assistance to you, please respond to this email or call 914-631-1605. Best wishes,

MaryJane Shimsky

Assemblymember 92nd District Follow Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky on Facebook for news and updates from Albany and across Assembly District 92.