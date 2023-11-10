MARYJANE SHIMSKY REPORT FROM ALBANY

Hits: 20
Veterans Day
On Veterans Day, we honor all of our residents who have served in the military (in contrast to Memorial Day, which honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in their military duty). We thank our veterans for all of their work to keep our country and our world safe and secure.
On this, the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift, we remember the American and British veterans who saved West Berlin from the Soviet Union’s blockade. Those troops completed some 189,000 flights, delivering over 2.3 million tons of food and other needed supplies. Their work provided relief to 2 million beleaguered Berlin residents, peacefully and effectively countered Soviet/Russian aggression, and strengthened the bonds of cooperation between the United States and Western Europe.
As we express our gratitude to our veterans for their past and present contributions to community, country and world, we remember our future veterans — those who are serving in the military today. We thank them for their service, and hope to see them, safe and sound, at local Veterans Day events one day.
There will be Veterans Day ceremonies in our district on the following days:
Friday, November 10
Saturday, November 11
$6.76 Billion for New York
The Biden Administration has awarded of $6.76 billion for downstate passenger rail projects that are critical to ensuring the region’s economy continues to thrive and expand. Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grants announced on Monday by the Federal Railroad Administration, four key New York projects that renew and expand the region’s rail network will receive the following Federal investments.
Hudson Tunnel Project ($3.80 billion)
Metro-North Penn Access ($1.64 billion)
Rehabilitation of Amtrak’s East River Tunnels to Penn Station ($1.26 billion)
Pelham Bay Bridge Replacement Project ($58 million)
Metro-North/LIRR Combo Ticket
With the opening of Grand Central Madison, direct transfers between Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road are now possible—and made easier with the new Combo Ticket. This will offer a convenient alternative for travelers to points on Long Island, including to JFK Airport. Lear more at mta.info/fares/combo-ticket.
MTA Customer Survey
The MTA is conducting its Fall 2023 Customers Count Survey in English and in Spanish, as part of its ongoing service improvement efforts. To participate, visit mta.info/mta-customers-research by November 20.
Weatherize for Winter
Winter in New York brings increased demand for heating homes and businesses. In a typical home, 43% of annual energy consumption goes toward space heating. But if the building envelope is not weatherized, air leaks will drive down efficiency—wasting 25-40% of energy used for heating—and impede comfort by creating drafts and uneven temperatures indoors. Learn how you can takes steps to weatherize your home or place of work at NYSERDA’s How to Weatherize for Winter.
Coffee and Conversation
Tuesday, November 14, 3-4 PM
District 92 Office Open House
Wednesday, November 15, 5-7 PM
League of Women Voters Event
Thursday, November 16, 6:45 PM
