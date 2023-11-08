2023 RE-CAP OF THE 2023 GENERAL ELECTIONS

Hits: 46

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2023 News & Comment By Professor Stephen Rolandi. November 9, 2023:

While turnout was somewhat down compared to the 2019 off year elections, Democrats overall did somewhat better than expected in yesterday’s off-year elections, particularly Virginia, Ohio, Rhode Island and Kentucky. The losing Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Mississippi did better than expected for a Democrat in that state. Mr. Trump’s endorsements did not seem to help anyone he endorsed.

Closer to home, Mike Spano’s impressive (61%) re-election to an unprecedented 4th term as Mayor of Yonkers sets him as a likely competitive candidate for Westchester County Executive in 2025, when incumbent CE George Latimer is term-limited (I would not be surprised if Mr. Latimer runs for Congress next year).

Kudos to the new-Mayor elect in New Rochelle, Hon. Yadira Ramos-Herbert, who is the first woman of color to become New Rochelle’s chief executive.

We now turn our attention to the 2024 Presidential elections, with the first vote schedule for January 15 with the Iowa Caucuses. Polling indicates a likely rematch between President Biden and former President Trump, with a good prospect of a strong third and fourth party candidacies.

Bottom Line :

The economy/inflation, abortion, border security, foreign affairs and gun safety will all be key issues next year. The polling is fluid right now; and I would not write-off President Joe Biden’s re-election chances, based on yesterday’s results. And the GOP would be wise to nominate someone other than Donald Trump, preferably a more moderate conservative candidate such as former SC Governor Nikki Haley or NJ former Governor Chris Christie. In addition, the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, needs to broaden his base if he seeks to become a full governing partner. Time will tell.

(Professor Stephen Rolandi previously served as Deputy Commissioner for the New York State Division of Human Rights, and the New York City Department of Records and Information Services. A political scientist, he is an Adjunct Professor of Public Administration at Pace University and John Jay College of Criminal Justice, CUNY. His views do not necessarily reflect those of his current/former employers).