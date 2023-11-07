FREI-PEARSON, PUJA, PRESSER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES IN CONTROL IN WHITE PLAINS WITH 31% OF DISTRICTS BOYKIN ELECTED TO 6TH TERM as LEGISLATOR IN THE 5TH

Hits: 27

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2023. From Westchester County Board of Elections. November 7, 2023 updated 11 P.M. EST:

The three Democratic Party Candidates for the White Plains Common Council have won the three open seats on the White Plains Common Council with 55% of the districts counted.

The three Democratic candidates are currently leading by better than 2 to 1 margins in the votes counted so far as of 10:45 p.m. The Democratic candidates are leading Enrique Jinete and Charles Lederman by 25% of the vote to 10%

Victoria Presser and Jennifer Puja have each won reelection to their seats for second terms, and Jeremiah Frei-Pearson has been elected to the Common Council for the first time.

Benjamin Boykin, unopposed has reelected to the County Legislature representing District 5, (White Plains, Scarsdale, Harrison), has been elected to his sixth term as County Legislator.