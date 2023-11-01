CANDIDATE FOR 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT “PAUSES” CAMPAIGN TO GIVE COUNTY EXECUTIVE LATIMER TIME TO DECIDE IF HE WILL GET IN THE RACE.

Hits: 17

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2024. November 1, 2023:

The Daily Voice and The New York Times reported this morning Westchester County Executive George Latimer, is apparently seriously considering running a primary against Jamaal Bowman to run for the 16th Congressional District, or is at least seriously considering it, though not saying he is running.

The Times on page A13 this morning, reporter Nick Fantos wrote “The American-Israel Public Affairs Committee, a pro-Israel lobby has spent millions of dollars targeting Mr. Bowman’s left-leaning allies in recent cycles, has privately offered its support to Mr. Latimer. So have local businesses…two dozen local rabbis have condemned his (Bowman’s) calls for a ceasefire as “a position of appeasement toward Hamas’s terror regime.”

In reporter Fantos’ interview with Mr. Latimer, the County Executive said he would announce “his plans” in mid November

The Daily Voice reported today Michael Gerard announced yesterday he was “pausing” his campaign to primary Mr. Bowman, “until Latimer decides if he is running for the same seat or not.”

This “pause” indicates Mr. Gerard who was going to primary Mr. Bowman, believes Mr. Latimer is seriously considering the run. However, if Mr. Latimer does not run, it hurts Mr. Gerard. Gerard told the Voice,Latimer would be a great candidate.

Mr. Latimer, Mr. Fandos, the Times Reporter noted Mr. Latimer appeared at Kol Ami in White Plains to offer support to the Jewish congregation.

The 16th district is made up of White Plains, Mount Vernon, Yonkers, New Rochelle, and Rye, and a small portion of the northern Bronx.

It should be noted the Democratic Party was furious that Mr. Bowman a black man, defeated the former Congressman Eliot Engle in a primary for the seat Engle had held for decades. No connection, but shortly thereafter the party redrew the 16th to make the district more white in population to make it a more difficult race for Mr. Bowman, who is black. The district is 50% Black and Latino.