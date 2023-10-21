HOME SECURITY REQUESTS FUNDING TO FOIL CARTELS MOVING FENTANYL THROUGH U.S. PORTS

WASHINGTON—Today, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following statement: “The request we have made of Congress today provides critically needed funding to equip the Department of Homeland Security with the people and tools it needs to prevent cartels from moving fentanyl through our ports of entry and to enforce our immigration laws in an orderly and effective way. At this time of unprecedented hemispheric and global challenges, we must come together to strengthen our ability to protect the American people. I strongly urge Congress to give the men and women of DHS the resources and support they need to achieve our safety and security mission.” For more information on the resources for the Department of Homeland Security in the supplemental, please visit: https://www.dhs.gov/news/2023/10/20/fact-sheet-biden-harris-administration-supplemental-funding-request