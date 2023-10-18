LIFTING UP WESTCHESTER OPENS NEW WHITE PLAINS JOBS CENTRAL FOR ALL AGES TODAY WITH $200,000 GRANT FROM KEYBANK FOUNDATION

Hits: 37

LIFTING UP WESTCHESTER STAFF and SUPPORTERS JOIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ANAHAITA KOTVAL (CENTER,RIGHT) AND KEYBANK MARKET PRESIDENT, JOHN MANGINELLI (CENTER LEFT) IN CUTTING THE RIBBON ON THE NEW LUW JOB CENTRAL (Photo Courtesy, Lifting Up Westchester, KeyBank)

WPC ECONOMIC OUTLOOK. From KEYBANK and LIFTING UP WESTCHESTER. October 18, 2023:

Lifting Up Westchester (LUW) staff, clients, supporters, and community partners were on hand to celebrate the opening of LUW’s Job Central, a new facility to provide job readiness and placement services for the unemployed and underemployed in Westchester County.

The new facility was made possible through a two-year, $200,000 community impact grant from KeyBank Foundation, originally announced in a press release issued in November 2022. The grant enabled LUW to renovate the physical space at 148 Hamilton Avenue in White Plains, hire staff, establish employment partnerships, and work with the Department of Social Services and other social welfare organizations to build a pipeline to targeted populations.

The center strives to assist an estimated 175 unemployed and significantly under-employed individuals over the grant’s two-year funding period.

A ribbon-cutting and brief speaking program led by Anahaita Kotval, Chief Executive Officer of Lifting Up Westchester was held earlier today for media and the community introducing the center and thanking KeyBank for their partnership.

“The opening of Job Central is an exciting milestone for us,” said Kotval. “It allows us to expand our employment services to a broader segment of the Westchester community at a time when employers are struggling to find candidates. Job Central will help community members who want to work overcome challenges to finding – and maintaining – employment. We thank KeyBank for supporting our mission and helping us lift individuals out of poverty.”

John Manginelli. President of KeyBank explained why KeyBank Foundation delivered the $200,000 to fund Jobs Central:

In its organization phase, Sandra Williams, Employment Specialist told WPCNR, the new Jobs Center had already found jobs for 30 persons.

“KeyBank is thrilled to see Job Central open its doors to the Westchester community and proud to be a partner in bringing it to fruition,” he said. “Earning a living wage is essential to an individual’s and family’s financial health and self-sufficiency, and we are committed to supporting organizations who are breaking down employment barriers that hinder many of our unemployed and underemployed neighbors.”

Lifting Up Westchester’s Job Central aims to assist extremely low-income and Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) individuals who face a variety of unique challenges to employment stability and wage advancement. Job Central will take a comprehensive approach to providing job readiness and skills training, individual job coaching, job placement services and other resources to help achieve living wage jobs and employment advancement.

DEBORAH HERTZ TOLD THE GUESTS WHAT MAKES JOB CENTRAL DIFFERENT:

Its program will complement existing employment programs in Westchester County, while addressing the high barriers people with extremely low-income face every day, such as access to computers and proper interview clothes, thus creating a centralized hub for services traditionally acquired through multiple agencies.

For more information on the services provided by Lifting Up Westchester’s Job Central, visit their website at www.liftingupwestchester.org/job-central.

The new Lifting Up Westchester Jobs Center is located at 148 Hamilton Avenue on the third floor of the St. John the Evangelist Church school. Entrance is gained just past the church in the back of the building. There is no disabled persons access, but if you are disabled you will be directed to other offices of Lifting Up Westchester.

LOCATION: 148 Hamilton Avenu on third Floor, left side of the building.

LOOK FOR THIS SIGN

ENTRANCE TO RIGHT OF THE AWNING.

OFFICES AND EMPLOYMENT COUNCILORS (4)

COMPUTER CENTER FOR CLIENTS.

SPACIOUS TRAINING ROOM FOR CLASSES

lEFT TO RIGHT: KEYBANK AREA RETAIL LEADER, ELONA SHAPE,

WHITE PLAINS BRANCH MANAGER, MARIA BASSALLO,

MR. MANGINELLI AND MS. KOVTAL, CEO OF LIFTING UP WESTCHESTER