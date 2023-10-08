LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF WHITE PLAINS ANNOUNCES CANDIDATES FORUM FOR COMMON COUNCIL ELECTION

The League of Womens Voters of White Plains will be holding a Candidate Forum for the White Plains Common Council Candidates running in this November’s election. The five candidates running for the three contested seats include:

NO QUESTIONS WILL BE TAKEN FROM THE FLOOR

How You can Submit Questions for the candidates:

Email your question(s) to Alan Cass, alancass3@gmail.com

Write Forum Question in the subject line

in the subject line While we will not share your name and contact information at the Forum,we ask that you include the following information to ensure that White Plains Residents have their questions heard:

-Your Name

-Your Address

-Your Question

Questions should be applicable to all candidates and center on White Plains issues rather than personalities. The League will review questions and consolidate similar ones that will reflect a wide range of issues.

Video: The forum will be recorded by White Plains Community Media for rebroadcasting on Optimum Channel 75 and Verizon Channel 47 (schedule to be announced).

Please note that the League of Women Voters policy does not allow personal video or audio recording of the forum. The only recording permissible will be by White Plains Community Cable.

The League is pleased to be working with AKA and the NAACP on this event.