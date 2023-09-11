WHITE PLAINS 9-11 REMEMBRANCE OBSERVANCE MOVES, REMEMBERS, RENEWS AT SILVER LAKE

Hits: 15

WPCNR MILESTONES. September 11, 2023:

It has been 22 years since the Twin Towers fell.

This morning, it seemed like yesterday under overcast skies.

In the White Plains annual acknowledgement of the horror of 9-11-2001,Commissioner of Public Safety, David Chong who was there evacuating the towers that day gave a personal insight into what the day was like (no other) and the Horror still unfolding aftermath has been like. Here is his inspiration.

County Executive George Latimer spoke putting each death into perspective for each of us.

Mayor Roach and the members of the Common Council John Martin, Justin Brasch, Jennifer Puja and Victoria Presser and County Legislator Benjamin Boykin laid wreaths on the memorial to the 6 White Plains citizens who died that day.

Rabbi Lester Bronstein closed the solemn Remembrance with a prayerful message on how we can move into the future