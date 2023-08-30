TONIGHT SKIES PERMITTING

White Plains Daily News Service Since 2000 A.D. "23 years Day by Day for White Plains NY USA. John F. Bailey, Editor (914) 997-1607 wpcnr@aol.com Cell: 914-673-4054. (WE ALWAYS CALL YOU BACK.) News Politics Personalities Neighborhoods Schools Finance Real Estate Commentary Reviews Policy Correspondence Poetry Philosophy Photojournalism Arts. The WHITE PLAINS CITIZENETREPORTER. TELEVISION: "White Plains Week" News Roundup, 7:30 EDT FRI, 7 EDT MON & the incisive "People to Be Heard" Interview Program 8PM EDT THURS, 7 PM EDT SAT on FIOS CH 45 THROUGHOUT WESTCHESTER AND, ALTICE OPTIMUM WHITE PLAINS CH 76 "Fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way." EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT! CHOICE OF WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER AND THE WORLD FOR 23 YEARS. AND YOU CAN READ THE TYPE! ADVERTISE WHERE THE EYES AND THINKERS ARE FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD! (RATINGS SOURCE WORDPRESS ROBOT FREE))
(Article by Alan Dyer) August ends with the second Full Moon of the month, and it’s an extra-close perigee Moon. It’s a “blue Moon” that’s also a “supermoon”. Pity there’s no lunar eclipse as well! The August 30 Moon is the full Moon closest to Earth and so the largest for 2023, winning it the popular moniker of a supermoon…