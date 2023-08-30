TONIGHT SKIES PERMITTING

The Blue Supermoon of August (Article by Alan Dyer) August ends with the second Full Moon of the month, and it’s an extra-close perigee Moon. It’s a “blue Moon” that’s also a “supermoon”. Pity there’s no lunar eclipse as well! The August 30 Moon is the full Moon closest to Earth and so the largest for 2023, winning it the popular moniker of a supermoon…