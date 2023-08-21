BIDEN ADMINISTRATION GIVES STATE A CONTRACT FOR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD IMMIGRANT HOUSING

Hits: 13

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL ON NEGOTIATIONS WITH BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ON FLOYD BENNETT FIELD

“After months of negotiations, the Biden Administration has provided us with a tentative contract that would allow New York to utilize Floyd Bennett Field as a shelter for asylum seekers. Once the final agreement is signed, we will work with Mayor Adams and his team to set up a Humanitarian Emergency Relief and Response Center at Floyd Bennett Field with the capacity to shelter more than 2,000 asylum seekers. We are grateful to President Biden for his support of this initiative and committed to continuing our advocacy on behalf of the people of New York.

“Ultimately the path out of this crisis is granting work authorization immediately, so these individuals can move out of shelter and into independent living arrangements. This site will be critical in the interim for the City of New York to provide humanitarian aid, as we work collectively to get people on the path to asylum seeker status and legal work.”