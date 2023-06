Hits: 12

MOON IN WAXING GIBBOUS PHASE IN CLOUDS NEARING MIDNIGHT LAST NIGHT in WHITE PLAINS NIGHT STILL SHOWED VERY FAINT RED HAZE AS SMOKE FROM CANADIAN WILDFIRES WAS NOT AS INTENSE AS EXPECTED. ODOR OF SMOKE WAS NOT DETECTABLE, BUT COULD MAKE YOU SNEEZE. i DID. The New York Times map YESTERDAY¬† below indicates today’s expected Eastward movement of the smokey Canadian airmass (Dark Orange area in center of map).