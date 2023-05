WHITE PLAINS WEEK REPORT MAY 26 AT www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Hits: 14

JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS THIS WEEK EVERY WEEK ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK FOR 22 YEARS.

FIRST MIGRANTS COME TO WESTCHESTER COUNTY. WHAT WE KNOW, DON’T KNOW AND WHY WE DON’T KNOW–THE LEADERS DON’T KNOW WHAT TO DO

PLAYLAND OPENS, JOHN BAILEY TAKES YOU THROUGH THE NEW PLAYLAND.

SHOCKER OF THE WEEK : PRESIDENT’S NEW ASYLUM GUIDELINES WILL BAR THOUSANDS FROM ASYLUM

COVID CASES EASING DOWN SLOWLY NATIONWIDE  LAST THREE MONTHS

GOVERNOR HOCHUL ASKS WASHINGTON TO SEND JUDGES, CLERKS AND MONEY TO HOUSE NEW YORK CITY’A 71,000 MIGRANTS.¬†