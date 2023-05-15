NY NYC ECONOMIC REPORT–JOBS RETURN TO NYC 5 MONTHS INTO 2023: SHOWS, RESTAURANTS, CONSTRUCTION, TOURISM LAG

IMPACT NEWS THAT IMPACTS YOUR LIFE. WEDNESDAY MAY 3: 729 PERSONS VISITED 4,522 TIMES 6 VISITS A DAY. LAST WEEK, 5,245 PERSONS VISITED 26,861 TIMES 5 VISITS A DAY. IN THE LAST MONTH APRIL 3-MAY 3 22,431 PERSONS CHECKED THE WPCNR NEWS TICKER 93,880 VISITS–4 TIMES A DAY EVERY DAY OF THE MONTH 93,880 VISITS IN A MONTH. THANKS TO YOU MR. AND MRS. AND MS. WHITE PLAINS NY USA . YOU KEEP ON COMING BACK FOR THE TRUTH EVERY DAY. APPROACHING 100,000 VISITS A MONTH. White Plains Daily News Service Since 2000 A.D. "23 years Day by Day" John F. Bailey, Editor (914) 997-1607 wpcnr@aol.com Cell: 914-673-4054. (WE ALWAYS CALL YOU BACK. BEST NEWS TIP OF THE WEEK WINS LUNCH WITH WHITE PLAINS WEEK AT CITY LIMITS. News Politics Personalities Neighborhoods Schools Finance Real Estate Commentary Reviews Policy Correspondence Poetry Philosophy Photojournalism Arts. The WHITE PLAINS CITIZENETREPORTER. TELEVISION: "White Plains Week" News Roundup, 7:30 EDT FRI, 7 EDT MON & the incisive "People to Be Heard" Interview Program 8PM EDT THURS, 7 PM EDT SAT on FIOS CH 45 THROUGHOUT WESTCHESTER AND, ALTICE OPTIMUM WHITE PLAINS CH 76 "Fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way." EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT! CHOICE OF WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER AND THE WORLD FOR 23 YEARS. AND YOU CAN READ THE TYPE! ADVERTISE WHERE THE EYES AND THINKERS ARE FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD! (RATINGS SOURCE WORDPRESS)
DiNAPOLI: NYC HAS RECOVERED NEARLY ALL PRIVATE SECTOR JOBS EXCEPT RETAIL, RESTAURANTS, CONSTRUCTION TOURISM
New York City has recovered 99.4% of private sector jobs it lost in the pandemic, but unevenly across key industries, according to an analysis released by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.
“The city’s job recovery is good news,” DiNapoli said. “We are seeing strength in the securities, transportation and warehousing and office sectors, but retail, restaurants, construction and tourism continue to lag the national recovery. We need these sectors, which employ hundreds of thousands of workers, to also regain their full pre-pandemic strength to ensure the city’s economic recovery is more robust and inclusive of all New Yorkers.”
Comptroller DiNapoli monitors several industries vital to the city’s comeback and provides monthly updates on the New York City Industry Sector Dashboards, which he launched last year. Key findings across the arts, entertainment and recreation, construction, office, restaurants, retail, securities, tourism and transportation and warehousing sectors include:
The arts, entertainment and recreation sector saw an uptick in employment in March of 2023.
The sector has recovered only about 85% of pre-pandemic jobs, lagging the national job recovery rate for the sector of 96.4%.
Broadway reopened in September 2021 and makes up one of the largest shares of arts jobs but has been slow to come back. Attendance exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time in January of 2023, but has since remained below pre-pandemic levels.
As of March 2023, the construction sector has yet to regain 8% of its pre-pandemic jobs. Year-to-date activity in 2023 lags the same period last year, although construction activity was strong in 2022.
At the onset of the pandemic, the construction sector lost 46% of its jobs compared to only 22% for the private sector, as New York State paused nonessential construction.
Over the last year, the sector has been hit by the rising interest rate environment influenced by the Federal Reserve’s actions to combat high levels of inflation.
The office sector, which includes the information, financial and real estate, and professional and business services industries regained pandemic job losses by January 2022.
As of March 2023, jobs in the sector were almost 4% above the pre-pandemic level in 2019.
Workers continue to return to the office, with the latest data showing an office occupancy rate of nearly 60% on peak days such as Tuesdays. However, concerns over commercial office space linger as vacancy rates remained at 22.2% in the first quarter of 2023.
These dashboards follow a series of reports DiNapoli’s office released over the past two years on the effect of the pandemic on these sectors.