GIANT AMAZON TAKES DOWN 20,000 PHISHING WEBSITES. 10,000 PHONE NUMBERS USED FOR IMPERSONATION SCAMS

Our customers helped us take the fight to scammers last year by reporting suspicious emails, texts, and phone calls. Each report matters. In 2022, we made significant strides to protect our customers:
We initiated takedowns of more than 20,000 phishing websites and 10,000 phone numbers that were used as part of impersonation scams.

We referred 100s of bad actors across the globe to law enforcement to help them ensure these scammers are held accountable.

PROTECT YOURSELF FROM SCAMMERS

Be careful installing apps or software

Amazon will not ask you to install an app or download software in order to receive a refund or to get help from customer service.

Never pay over the phone

Amazon will not ask you to provide payment information, including gift cards (or “verification cards,” as some scammers call them), for products or services over the phone.

Always verify orders directly with Amazon

Amazon will not include purchased product information in order confirmation and shipping confirmation emails we send to customers. For any questions related to an order, always check Your Orders on Amazon.com or via the “Amazon Shopping” app.

Be wary of false urgency

Amazon will not pressure you to act now. Scammers may try to create a sense of urgency to persuade you to do what they’re asking.
If you receive communication — a call, text, or email — that you think may not be from Amazon, please report it to us at amazon.com/reportascam

Visit the Message Center on our website to review emails from Amazon. For more information on how to stay safe online, visit Security & Privacy on the Amazon Customer Service page.

 

