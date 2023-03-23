GREENBURGH MOVES AHEAD ON AFFORDABLE HOUSING AT THE 4 CORNERS

Hits: 14

WPCNR THE FEINER REPORT. By Geenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. March 23, 2023:

At Tuesday’s Greenburgh Town Board work session the Greenburgh Town Board spent some time meeting with our Albany lobbyist, John Emrick. We discussed seeking state funding to help the town implement one of Governor Kathy Hochul’s goals: more housing (including affordable housing) near train stations.

The 4 corners in Hartsdale (East Hartsdale Ave, Central Ave, West Hartsdale Ave) would be an excellent location for mixed use housing. But, we will need state financial help creating turning lanes and safety improvements on West and East Hartsdale Ave (to reduce traffic congestion) and will also need state funding to address flooding conditions on Central Ave.

Because housing near train stations is such a high priority for the Governor, we believe that this is a perfect opportunity to seek help from Albany. The discussion with John Emrick can be watched on the link below (first topic on work session agenda).

This is a link to the Hartsdale Neighbors Association posting about the four corners in Hartsdale: a nice history of community efforts to create mixed use housing at this site.

https://hartsdaleneighbors.org/wp/4corners/

https://greenburghny.new.swagit.com/videos/222432

The Greenburgh Town Board also supports a county grant that will help us move the 4 corner redevelopment initiative forward.