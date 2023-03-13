HOSPITALIZATIONS FOR COVID ACCOUNT FOR HALF OF OFFICIAL ADMISSIONS AT WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL (6 a day). MID-HUDSON REGION, 139 A DAY.

Hits: 22

WESTCHESTER ACHIEVES 12TH CONSECUTIVE WEEK OF DECLINING COVID CASES AS OF SATURDAY

WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE. Statistics, NY STATE COVID TRACKER. NYS HEALTH DEPARTMENT. Observations. Observation & Analysis by John F. Bailey. UPDATED 11:00 EDT March 13, 2023:

As of Friday Westchester County had recorded 322 lab-verified persons with covid.

Saturday cases should be reported Monday afternoon and should amount to 351 cases, making the 12th consecutive week of the New Year that the county had reduced total new cases of covid.

The first week in January, 1,896 county residents had tested positive for covid, and that has declined to last week ended Friday March 10 at 322.

Hospitalization admissions for treatment of covid are up the last 25 days at White Plains Hospital.

In the 2.3 Million people Mid-Hudson Valley region on Friday, 1,418 persons were reported hospitalized in the 7 counties: Westchester, Orange, Rockland, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam and Sullivan counties.

The average 7-day Hospital admissions rate per 100,000 segment of population in the 7 counties (2,363,622 or 23.6 100,000 “segments” ) was 139 persons a day across the 7 Mid-Hudson Counties, which is 969 hospitalizations a week and in one month 3,878 hospitalizations over 7 counties.

These hospitalizations are going to hurt hospital staff morale and effectiveness, in my opinion, with the sheer number of patients coming in for covid symptoms serious enough to be admitted.

The sobering numbers computed with the state’s own average per 100,000 admissions, mean if you do not have covid now you are likely to come in contact with someone who does.

In the 31 days of January in Westchester County there were 5,973 new cases of covid or 193 a day. Last week in Westchester there were approximately 53 new covid cases a day.

Locally in White Plains, White Plains Hospital Medical Center shows hospitalizatons for treatment of covid accounting for 52% of all those officially admitted to the hospital for treatment of covid.

In the last 25 days since February 15 when 8 of 20 though persons suffering seriously enough from covid to be admitted, covid cases have accounted for 52% of patients admitted to the hospital, that does not included emergency room visits.

Of 298 persons admitted to White Plains Hospital in the 25 days (through Friday, March 10),156 or 52% were admitted for treatment of covid.