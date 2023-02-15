NY STATE SENATE REJECTS JUSTICE HECTOR LASALLE AGAIN AFTER REPUBLICAN CHALLENGE.

“Today, the Senate Majority will once again rise to our leadership responsibilities and end the ongoing distraction of the Justice Hector LaSalle nomination.



We maintain that the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote on Justice LaSalle’s nomination was a faithful execution of the judicial nomination procedure. The Senate acted constitutionally by following our own set of rules, which as a separate branch of government, we are empowered to create and follow under the State Constitution.



Despite being in accordance with our State laws, the outcome of that Judiciary hearing has not been accepted by all members of government. The recent court case brought by Republican Senators proves that prolonging the LaSalle nomination – which never had the requisite votes to pass – is merely a wedge issue to distract us from other pressing matters at hand. We have a state to run.



The 2023-2024 $227 billion dollar budget is due in six weeks. Our highest court has no appointed Chief Judge, and we need the court system to function. This court case, if allowed to continue, would’ve dragged on for months and stymied our judicial system. It’s time to put this matter to rest.”



Previously The Senate Majority leader added three Democratic Senators not in favor of Judge LaSalle, (Chief Judge of the Appellate Court of Appeals) as Court of Appeals Chief Juistice who would have been approved by the Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, had not State Senate Majority Leader added three more judges to the committee.