SPECIAL PLANNING BOARD MEETING ON FARRELL ESTATES, 7 TO 9 FEB 7 CITY HALL

Hits: 11

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. January 25, 2023:

Below is some important information pertaining to the Special Meeting of the White Plains Planning Board on February 7th, 2023 regarding the Farrell Estates project in Gedney Farms.

The meeting will take place from 7-9pm at City Hall, 255 Main Street.

Large developments in our neighboring south end communities have the potential to negatively impact traffic patterns, potential environmental impacts regarding water run-off and drainage that flow south, the future development of 330 West St., as well as the old Windward property on Windward Ave.

The RRA (Rosedale Residential Association) wants to ensure the city informs us on how this new development may impact the safety and character of our neighborhood. If you are interested in these potential impacts, please review the below Farrell Estates application.