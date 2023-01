Hits: 4

WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE JANUARY 20 REPORT TONIGHT 7:30 PM CH 45 FIOS COUNTYWIDE, CH 76 OPTIMUM WHITE PLAINS & www.wpcommunitymedia.org TONIGHT

Hits: 3

HONORED BY WESTCHESTER COUNTY

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER ON HIS PRIORITIES FOR HIS 5TH YEAR IN OFFICE

NY SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE REJECTS GOVERNOR HOCHUL CHIEF JUSTICE NOMINEE. DIRECT CHALLENGE TO GOVERNOR’S AUTHORITY

COVID CONTAINED THIRD CONSECUTIVE WEEK — MAYBE

SHOCKER

JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS

THIS WEEK EVERY WEEK ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK

SINCE 2001. 22ND YEAR ON THE AIR