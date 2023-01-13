CONGRESSMAN JAMAAL BOWMAN TOWN HALL TUESDAY NIGHT

HomeAboutServicesContact Dear neighbor,



If you’re new to our NY-16 community, welcome! If you’ve been around for the past two years, welcome back! I’m excited to continue fighting for every one of my constituents throughout the 118th Congress. We had some changes made to our district and you can check them out below to see if



you’re in the new NY-16. Map of NY-16 after redistricting



During my next term I’ll be working on legislation to invest in the health, well-being, and economic security of my constituents, historically marginalized communities, and all Americans.



These include my Green New Deal for Public Schools to ensure every school is safe, toxin-free, and zero-carbon, the Emergency Price Stabilization Act to help curb corporate price gouging from the grocery store to the gas pump, and the Ending Corporate Greed Act to make corporations pay their fair share, along with several new pieces of legislation we have been developing. Westchester and the Bronx will always have me as an advocate in Congress to stand up for their needs.



My team and I are planning an incredible next two years, and we’re happy to let you know we’ll be starting with a Welcome to the 118th Congress Town Hall on January 17th, at 6:30pm.



This town hall will provide our community the opportunity to meet me and my team, learn about what services we offer, and hear about our legislation priorities. You can additionally submit questions in advance here , and on the 17th, you can watch here or call 833-998-0893 to listen in. I can’t wait to hear from all of you and how you think we can work to improve our NY-16 community.

We also have some updates to share with you on our in-person offices. We’ve closed our Co-Op City office, we’ll be opening our White Plains office in February, and we recently moved offices in DC as well. You can find all of the new office information below. Anyone is welcome to visit, and our team is excited to continue to serve our community.



Peace and love,



Congressman Jamaal Bowman (NY-16) Washington D.C. Office

345 Cannon HOB

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225-2464



Mount Vernon District Office

6 Gramatan Ave. Ste. 205

Mt. Vernon, NY 10550

Phone: (914) 371-9220



White Plains District Office

Opens in February 2023!

222 Mamaroneck Ave. Ste 312

White Plains, NY 10605