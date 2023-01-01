NEW LIGHT OF NEW YEAR LIGHTS UP THE DARK OF OLD

Hits: 27

WPCNR THE SUNDAY BAILEY. Philosophy By John F. Bailey. January 1, 2022:

The sunlight of the new 2023 streamed in with relentless optimism into people’s lives today.

You and I were presented with a new set of days to continue working on ourselves.

To deal with our flaws and revive our self-discipline and resolve to defeat them.

Today’s determined sun chased the shadows of yesterday’s cold dismal damp forlorn tired rain. Saturday was a metaphor for 2022 one of the most disappointing years of performance.

This morning’s warmth of light lit up the darkness of the last year.

It beckoned through windows to follow the light. As Hank Williams sang, “I saw the Light.”

The awakens our inner self and eternal optimism of “We can do this,” “We can survive this,” “I can do myself better,” “I can change.”

We may not be able to overcome the dark negatives that keep eating away at our ability to perform at the top of our game. The light that streams in this morning on the first day of the year, whether it’s cloudy or rainy, just stirs that self-analysis, the melancholy of memory when you were a young and callow fellow, or young woman of enthusiasm and effort and the joy of those years when you were moving forward.

Taking those memories into account of younger years should not be viewed as regrets, the light of the new can energize the melancholy into new energy to make more of you.

I was particularly struck by the way sunlight struck the old books I have never read on the bookshelves in a way that showed how within creations of others in the past their light they saw still awaits you the child, the teen, the young adult or if you’re “aging up,” still thinking like a young “whipper-snapper,” or a woman of adventure back in the day.

My wife is in the downsizing stage of life. House is too big. We have too much stuff.

(With each book I am throwing out, to prepare to move to the appropriate sized cozy apartment is like throwing out an old friend, even though I may not have read them, the work, experience and philosophies the book magically messages me from its presence makes it hard to dedicate them to momentos I have already disposed of, like my collections of beer cans. )

The tasks you have always wanted to do are still waiting to be done.

The bad habits can be stopped.

The tendency to be defensive when criticized.

Resolutions of last year have long been forgotten. But you know what they were.

I have a few resolutions for this year.

I have to write every day.

I have to kiss my wife good night and good morning.

I have to tell my children how great they are and how to be strong in the face of unfairness or bad things. And always warn them to be careful. And when someone criticizes you, look them in the eye when they tell you how bad you are. (They are just making themselves feel good . And then you do better, proving them wrong. They hate that.)

I have go to Lifetime every day and swim.

I have stop making generalizations about behaviors and other people.

I have to read scripts slower. Use spellchecker.

I have to stop procrastinating (leaving writing to the last moment). After 50 years writing I still do that but this year my 50tieth year as a writer, I have actually finished things before I absolutely have to have them done. I cannot tell how good that makes me feel.

I have to call my sisters more scattered to the four winds.

I have to watch baseball more in person, because I like it.

I have to overcome fear of writing the truth

I have to not work opinions into my news stories, remember–facts tell the story.

One more thing, I have to tell my wife I love her every day.

(Telling her you love her is not a weakness. She may not tell you she loves you, but you tell her you love her. It’s all right, I except that,)

I have to stop forgetting things she tells me.

Go get those “can’ts” in your mind starting today.