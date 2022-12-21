PLANNING BOARD MEETS ON 100-HOME FARRELL ESTATES RIDGEWAY PROJECT FOR 35 MINUTES, FARRELL SPOKESMAN ASSURES BOARD THEY HAVE CONSIDERED THE WATER ISSUES HISTORY OF THE PROPERTY.

Hits: 10

WPCNR PLANNING PRESS. By John F. Bailey. December 21, 2022:

The White Plains Planning Board held a brief 35 minute question and answer period, on Farrell Estates, the new 100 luxury,upscale,home subdivision planned by Farrell Building Company of Bridgehampton .

Three members asked questions of a Farrell Estates spokesman last night .

The first question concerned the tour on the rain soaked property in response to concerns about heavy flooding last Friday on a part of the property. Diego Villareale, engineer speaking for Farrell Building Company, assured the Planning Board member that Farrell had taken tests on the property and in some instances allowed for placing some of the 100 homes planned for the site on higher ground, to wit:

John Ioris Chair of the Planning Board opens questions last night at the Planning Board meeting. Questions from the Planning Board members, will again be entertained and answered by city staff January 9. Mr. Villareale’s comments may be seen on this video clip.

Planning Commissioner Christopher Gomez at the close of the questioning period last night, encouraged White Plains citizens to send their views on the project to the Planning Department so the questions could be addressed in the next work session of the Planning Board January 9, when city staff and the Farrell representatives would again appear to answer questions on the site. No site plan was shown on the telecast of the meeting.

I do have this site plan that was shown at a Gedney Association meeting last spring. Note the faint outline of the homes within the white blocks below, those are where homes are planned to be positioned.

Development proposal submitted to the Gedney Association, I believe. (WPCNR file)

Mr. Gomez said the entire Farrell project application was on view at the Planning Department website on www.cityofwhiteplains.com

However, an overall color edition of the site plan showing the positioning of all the homes after it made a brief appearance when I first started to search to the site, could not be located for me to photograph it. It just seemed to disappear. That overall site plan showing positioning of the 100 new homes on the property could not be located by this reporter again. I am sure it is simply due to my novice ability to navigate the sophisticated city website. And citizens going to the site may fare better than I in finding the disappearing site plan.

The navigation and responsiveness of the loaded site plan on the Planning Department Projects and Proposals page is sluggish and for a tech-challenged reporter it is hard to know what key to press to view a page and response time is slow.

A comment by another Planning Board asked if minority contractors and Westchester contractors would be employed in the construction. The spokes person said Farrell Building has its own construction company, and he did not know the the answer to that question, saying the company hoped to complete the project in 2 years. (That would mean 50 homes a year)