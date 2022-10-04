Hits: 0

WPCNR REFUGEE REPORT. From Mayor Eric Adams news conference, New York City. News & Comment by John F. Bailey October 4, 2022:

Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday night he would not continue building heated tent shelters on the Orchard Beach in the Bronx to house refugees exiled from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott. Adams cited “puddling” in the Orchard Beach parking lot and in nearby communities as the reason.

In a news conference Monday night, Mayor Adams announced of the 1,000 more refugees planned to be housed at Orchard Beach, 500 would be housed on Randalls Island (under the Triboro Bridge), where Icahn Stadium is located.

The decision was based on the beach vulnerability to weather events, comes in the wake of protest by Westchester County Executive George Latimer that Orchard Beach that it was too close to neighborhoods and towns nearby, (even though Orchard Beach is in New York City limits, and is well isolated off the Hutchinson River Parkway).

No other areas outside New York City have stepped forward to help Mayor Adams with his dealing with the “Texas Not Wanteds,” to this reporter’s knowledge.

No Westchester locations such as County golf courses, county parks that Westchester County controls were offered as possible replacements for the Orchard Beach site. No towns, or cities in the county stepped up to offer any facilities or buildings to house the Texas refugees to this reporter’s knowledge.

More to the point no apartment owners and independent business organizations have stepped up to investigate possible housing localities.

Long Island counties also have not stepped up to aid the 14,000 “Texas Not Wanteds,” by offering alternative locations, that this reporter is aware of. Neither has New Jersey or Connecticut.

There are still some 13,000 refugees that New York City is scrambling to house in alternative sites due to overcrowding in existing NYC shelters.

Meanwhile up in Albany, Governor Kathy Hochul is in a position to make a stand and help these poor souls, women, children, men infants.

Where does her opponent Lee Zeldin stand? In 3 months he may have to handle this crisis of refugees. How would he?

This is a humanity check for politicians everywhere in this state.

Do you care about people, really?

There but for the grace of God go you.

Would would Jesus do?

There is still time to step up to make the Texas Not Wanteds, feel wanted, welcomed and cared about in America’s greatest state. Refugees, immigrants and oppressed people made New York the greatest state.

They will again.

New York has always been Hope followed by Action.

Act!