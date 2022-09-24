CITY ALLOWS CONTROVERSIAL WIRELESS LEGISLATION GUIDELINES TO BECOME LAW BY LETTING 60-day MORATORIUM FOR ALTERATIONS DEADLINE DATE EXPIRE WITHOUT CHANGES IN THE NEW LAW.

Hits: 19

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS COMMON COUNCIL EXAMINER By John F. Bailey. September 24, 2022:

Verizon may begin installation of the company 5G wireless expansion in White Plains at will.

The city administration allowed the 60 day moratorium on implementation of the city-created upgraded regulations for monitoring new wireless installation of transmitters on locations throughout the city to expire this week.

The city did so without taking up new calls for stricter bans on locations near residences and monitorings of radiation levels by 5G Westchester, a advocacy group, WPCNR has learned.

There has been no official announcement of this by the city or by Verizon when the citywide 5G installations will start.

It is not known yet whether the anti 5G Wireless group demanding tighter protections for city residents will initiate legal action to halt the law from going into effect.