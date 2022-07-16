STATUS OF MONKEYPOX IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY USA 12 ACTIVE CASES: MPOX VAX AVAILABLE IN WHITE PLAINS MONDAY. VACCINATION SCHEDULE ISSUED BELOW

Hits: 53

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER GIVES UPDATE ON

MONKEYPOX IN WESTCHESTER

Watch the full News Conference Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_yUTpx30KE

From the Westchester County Department of Communications. July 16, 2022:

County Executive George Latimer and Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler confirmed Friday there are 12 active cases of orthopoxvirus, also known as Monkeypox, in Westchester. To prevent further spread of the virus, the Westchester County Health Department will be holding Monkeypox vaccine clinics starting Monday. The County is focused on getting the symptomatic tested, vaccinating those exposed and educating the public.



Latimer said: “While the risk for Monkeypox remains low for Westchester County residents, we want everyone to be aware that this virus can spread from person to person. Monkeypox can be transferred from the time symptoms begin, until the rash has fully healed and a new layer of skin has formed. If you feel you are exhibiting symptoms of the virus, we encourage you get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Amler said: “We should not be alarmed, but we should stay informed about the symptoms and how the virus is spread. Residents should seek care immediately if they present symptoms consistent with Monkeypox, such as rashes or lesions. This will help us to prevent a further spread of the virus in the County.”

Testing for Monkeypox is done by swabbing a lesion. To be tested a lesion must be present, or an individual must have had an exposure in 14 days or fewer. Testing is now being processed at commercial labs in New York State, and results are returned within 48 hours.

The Monkeypox vaccine is a two dose vaccine with 28 days between doses for adults 18+. Westchester County received 450 doses of MPX vaccine from New York State in the first batch, and 520 doses in the second batch. The County Health Department is working with New York State to obtain more vaccine.

The Phase I Plan for MPX vaccine distribution is as follows:

Provider Doses Westchester Medical Center 100 Open Door Family Medical Center 100 White Plains Hospital/Family Medicine Clinic 10 St John’s Riverside Hospital’s Hope Community Center. 100 Westchester County Department of Health 50 Remaining Supply 90

The Phase II Plan for MPX vaccine distribution is as follows:

The Westchester County Health Department will hold clinics on Mondays from 12-3 p.m., and Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m. at 134 Court Street, White Plains. This is by appointment only, and individuals must attest that they meet the criteria. To make an appointment, visit the Health Department Website or call 914-995-5800.

All positive cases of a County resident are required to be reported to the Westchester County Health Department, who will conduct contact tracing. If the contact meets the criteria, they should reach out to the Health Department or one of the other locations listed above to be vaccinated.

Westchester County is working closely with its LGBTQ Advisory Board and The Loft to educate the public and reach those who are most at risk.

For more information on Monkeypox, visit: health.ny.gov/Monkeypox.