AIRPORT VIRTUAL MEETING JULY 6 TO GATHER PUBLIC’S INPUT on COUNTY AIRPORT MASTER PLAN

Hits: 32



WPCNR FLIGHT PLANS. From Westchester County Legislator, Catherine Parker. July 2, 2022:

The County Executive is hosting a VIRTUAL Town Hall to hear public comments regarding the Westchester County Master Plan. This is another great opportunity for the public to provide input into the vision for the future of the airport.

Click HERE to register for the event. If you would like to speak, check the “yes” box.

Don’t forget, you can also submit comments in writing to: communications@westchestergov.com

Sincerely,

en Español

Estimados Amigos y Vecinos,

El Ejecutivo del Condado está organizando un Ayuntamiento VIRTUAL para escuchar los comentarios del público sobre el Plan Maestro del Condado de Westchester. Esta es otra gran oportunidad para que el público brinde su opinión sobre la visión del futuro del aeropuerto.

Haga clic AQUÍ para registrarse en el evento. Si desea hablar, marque la casilla “yes” (“si”)

No olvide que también puede enviar comentarios por escrito a: communications@westchestergov.com

Atentamente,