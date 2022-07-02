100 NEW HOMES: THE VISION FOR THE RIDGEWAY COUNTRY CLUB PROPERTY

Hits: 8

WPCNR SOUTHEND TIMES. By John F. Bailey. July 2, 2022:

WPCNR has learned John Farrell of Farrell Building Company and his design team have presented initial plans to the Board of Directors of the Gedney Association announcing what Mr. Farrell wants to build there:

100 homes on 95 acres of the 130-acre property, while preserving 35 acres of the lake and surrounding lowland off Hathaway Lane.

Mr. Farrell purchased the property from the French American School of New York for $16.5 Million in the fall, at the time of purchase he said he planned to build homes according to the existing White Plains zoning residential on 1:30 lots which is 1 home to 30,000 square foot lots about ¾ of one acre).

The present Ridgeway Country Club Clubhouse that has been unused except for an occasional meeting the last 11 years of litigation involving the city and the Gedney Association, will be razed and a downsized clubhouse would be built with tennis courts and pool for purchasers of the homes.

The announcement to members of the Gedney Association membership was reported in the Gedney Association Newsletter, this week. The newsletter said that Mr. Farrell and his “Development Team” were “very responsive to our questions and concerns.”

Mr. Farrell said he planned to present the plan to the City of White Plains for review soon.

No other details were disclosed in the Newsletter. It is unclear if just plans were presented, or if renderings of the styles of homes the Farrell Building Company envisions were presented.