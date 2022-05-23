WESTCHESTER POSITIVES DECLINE 322 (8%) IN LAST WEEK TESTING –FIRST CONTAINMENT IN 8 WEEKS. 3,350 TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID MAY 15-21. AVERAGE RATE OF THOSE TESTING POSITIVE: 10% DAILY

WPCNR COVID LOG BOOK MONTH OF MAY

WPCNR DAILY COVID REPORT. By John F. Bailey. May 23,  2022:

Westchester County residents volunteer testing at the average of 5,211 Lab Tests a day last week tested positive 10% of the tests for the ended Saturday  with 376 infections of 4,928 tests Saturday.

The total new positives last week was 3,550, down 322 from the May 8 to 14 total of 3,872.

It was the first decline in County weekly infections after 7 weeks of rise.

The positives are growing in virtually every part of Westchester. Here’s a look:

