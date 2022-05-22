WESTCHESTER STILL OVER 3,000. COVID INFECTIONS FRIDAY–539. COULD BE FIRST TIME IN 7 WEEKS WESTCHESTER HAS NOT INCREASED INFECTIONS

Hits: 10

THE WPCNR COVID LOGBOOK AND PRESS NOTES OF THE NEW YORK REGION INFECTIONS TRENDS FRIDAY.

WPCNR COVID DAILY. From NYS Covid Tracker. Observations & Analysis By John F. Bailey. May 22, 2022:

If Saturday Covid infections stay under 500 this will be the first time in 7 weeks Westchester declines in new covid cases.

Meanwhile, New York City cases continue to rise at 4, 124 new cases a day.

Mid-Hudson counties other than Westchester continue on the rise with very limited testings being administererd.

Westchester reported 539 lab covid positives Friday on 5,704 tests a 9.5% infection rate. Orange County reported 209 on 2,302 tests (7.9% infections). Dutchess now lead Rockland County in new infections with 165 positives on 1,864 tests (9.2%), Rockland declined to 124 positives of 1,452 tests (7.9%). Putnam county, long least in fections moved up finding 51 positives in 505 tests a 10.7% infection rate. Ulster had 50, Sullivan 32.

The Mid-Hudson Region testest 13,407 Friday and had 1,171 people test positive—a 9% Positive Rate.

Reports on the 100,000 per continues to show how inept that rate us for the public to understand the rate of positives. You need to know the total population New York City Boroughs and each county to figure how many per day really you have.

On the other hand, with no mandated testing, only volunteer testing, the public is lead to believe that infections on low quanties “really aren’t so bad.”

This conflict of policies and providing results based on past how many more infections in the past we had compared to now, and breaking down positives into 100,000 population segments may be snazzy statistics (“Look mom, I know the populations of counties and can divide and multiply by 100,000 segments) is just a matter of giving high numbers in a way that makes the infections appear low.

The result is it has made people confident the disease is down when it is way up.

New York City in “Lab tests” is infecting at 4,124 a day, that is 28,000 a week and next week that should hit 35,000. That is not good.

The Center for Disease Control in a series of press releases yesterday, now says by their own convoluted statistics that New York City is way up in hospitalizations and that the new variant of the day discovered is way more contagious.

This after a month of this new 100,000 population moving average giving without the latest census figures. Now they say we’re “up” and need to mask indoors, and out.

There obviously is a need to test more in the schools, hot beds of spread. (Officials are reluctant to do this.)

CDC consistently changing its mind on directives and trends has created a sense of recklessness by the public, an “I’ll do what I want” attitude and “make your own decision culture” of “coexistence with covid,” giving the latest renegade variants invitations to infect.