COUNTY ADVISORY DURING BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE

WPCNR HEALTH ADVISORY. From the Westchester County Department of Health. May 20, 2022:

The Westchester County Health Department is urging residents to never dilute/water down infant formula in an attempt to extend their supply, try to make formula at home, or use milk or toddler formula to feed infants. While the FDA has announced plans to ease the national shortage of baby formula, it will take at least another six to eight weeks before an ample supply of formula is available on store shelves again.

Westchester County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said: “I particularly caution parents that while it may be tempting to water down formula to stretch it out, it is not safe to do so. This practice can have severe consequences beyond malnourishment. As a pediatrician, I have personally seen an infant who suffered seizures due to an electrolyte imbalance caused by diluted infant formula.”

The Federal Government has issued the following links on their webpage to help families feed their babies:

Manufacturer Hotlines:

Community Resources

WIC-Eligible Families

Contact your local WIC office to identify or obtain additional sources of infant formula nearby.

General Guidance

Call your OBGYN or pediatrician to see if they have in-office samples or can suggest a similar formula that may be more readily available in stores and is nutritionally similar to your infant’s typical formula.

You should not water down formula, try to make formula at home, or use toddler formula to feed infants. Don’t discard formula unless it is expired or is part of the recall. Check your formula’s lot code to see whether or not it was affected by the recall.

Additionally, locally the Health Department is notifying the public about the New York Milk Bank in Valhalla. The New York Milk Bank is the first comprehensive nonprofit milk bank based in New York State where breast milk is collected from carefully screened donors, pasteurized and distributed to infants in need. Women looking to donate breast milk can also reach out to the New York Milk Bank to provide excess breast milk to babies in need.

Clients of the Health Department’s WIC Program should contact their WIC clinic for support if their grocery store is out of their WIC infant formula. Yonkers WIC clients should call (914) 231-2510 and

Port Chester WIC clients should call (914) 813-7244.

The Department of Health will continue to monitor the situation and communicate with families. For more information, support and WIC eligibility, visit the Health Department’s website at https://health.westchestergov.com/