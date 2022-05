Hits: 41

BULLETIN 6:15 P.M. E.D.T. 05/14/22

NEW YORK COVID TRACKER REPORTS WESTCHESTER COUNTY HAD 572 PERSONS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID FRIDAY OF 6,095 TESTED A POSITIVE RATE OF 9.1%. THE ENTIRE MID-HUDSON REGION REPORTED 1,350 POSITIVES AVERAGING 10% POSITIVES PER ALL 7 COUNTIES. NASSAU COUNTY REPORTED 1,018 PERSONS POSITIVE FRIDAY, SUFFOLK, 916–, ALMOST 2,000 POSITIVES A DAY FOR TWO COUNTIES. NEW YORK CITY ALL FIVE BOROUGHS REPORTED 3,551 DOWN 300 FROM THURSDAY.