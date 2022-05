Hits: 18

8:30 P.M. EDT 05-07-22

NEW YORK STATE COVID TRACKER REPORTING THERE WERE 550 NEW PERSONS TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID IN 5,650 TESTS ADMINISTERED FRIDAY, PUSHING THE LAST 6 DAYS TOTAL NEW CASES TO 2,623 BEFORE TODAY’S COVID TESTS ARE REPORTED. THE 2,623 MARKS THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE WEEK COVID NEW POSITIVES HAVE INCREASED IN THE COUNTY.

SHOULD WESTCHESTER POSITIVES COME IN AT 400 CASES TODAY SATURDAY, WHICH WILL BE REPORTED SUNDAY, IT WOULD PUSH WESTCHESTER TO OVER 3,000 NEW INFECTIONS THIS WEEK, MAY 1 TO 7

THE LAST TIME WESTCHESTER RECORDED OVER 3,000 NEW POSITIVES FOR COVID IN ONE WEEK WAS THE LAST WEEK IN JANUARY 14 WEEKS AGO.THE NEW CASES HAVE BEEN INCREASING FOR 6 WEEKS.

THE REST OF THE MID-HUDSON REGION CONTINUES TO GROW IN INFECTIONS. SO DO NASSAU AND SUFFOLK COUNTIES WHICH TOGETHER FOUND 1,732 NEW POSITIVES IN 15,181 TESTS, A POSITIVE RATE OF 11%.

NEW YORK CITY REPORTED THROUGH ALL 5 BOROUGHS 3,373 NEW CASES. THURSDAY NYC REPORTED 7.264 PERSONS NEWLY TESTED POSITIVE