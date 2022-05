Hits: 3

BULLETIN 4:00 EDT 5/6/22

NEW YORK STATE COVID TRACKER REPORTED 557 NEW PERSONS TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID YESTERDAY MAY 5 IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY

THE SECOND DAY OF OVER 500 NEW POSITIVES, 1,070 NEW PERSONS TESTING POSITIVE IN THE COUNTY BRINGS THE TOTAL FOR THE FIRST 5 DAYS OF THIS WEEK TO 2,053 NEW PERSONS SHOWING POSITIVE, AVERAGING 410 NEWLY INFECTED PERSONS EACH DAY