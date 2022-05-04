WESTCHESTER ACCELERATES COVID CASES FIRST 2 DAYS OF WEEK. 9,632 NEW CASES IN LAST 5 WEEKS.

Hits: 36

WPCNR COVID DAILY. Statistics from the NY Covid Tracker. Observations & Analysis by John F. Bailey. May 4, 2022:

Sunday and Monday produced 251 and 281 new covid cases of 6,218 tests conducted in Westchester County (266 NEW CASES A day) indicating a pattern of increasingly growing infections now at the beginning of weeks.

The infections then as the pattern of the WPCNR COVID LOG BOOK FOR APRIL shows over the last three weeks grow swiftly Wednesday Thursday and Friday as more persons test and discover they have covid.

Why the public choosees to self-test, or come in for a test is unclear.

Do they have symptoms? Are they going to travel? Go to a party? Why test? Are they unvaccinated? Are they vaccinated with one dose? Or if you are fully vaccinated plus a booster, why test at all? When I felt I was exposed to persons who got covid, I got tested and crossed our fingers.

The assumption I make, and it is strictly my opinion is those who have symptoms from activity on weekends with persons , perhaps this means a fast fast fast ability of covid variants to spread and infect.

But let us not kid ourselves. I am not a doctor and I do not have the statistics that should be being kept on every positive-reported person daily. The question is does the medical leaders in counties across NY really want to know what can shed light on this spread. Privacy laws applying to health matters cannot take precedence, here. Information must be gathered to see if the incubation period of the posse of covid variants is the same (10 to 14 days) or is faster.

Where are the answers to the obvious questions we need to know about persons testing positive.

Those questions are, in my opinion, and I am not a doctor, just a reporter trying to help.

The only way to fight the obviously growing spread is to know how people are getting infected, why people think they might be positive, what their activities were, their ages, especially school children 5 to 18, and we know the infections in the schools are growing rapidly the last two weeks, and how sick did all persons get. In the matter of growing hospitalizations, obviously the covid infections for those hospitalized were serious. I would say the public needs to know who is getting really sick from this disease now being touted by officials as “people are not getting as sick from it.”

Questions we need to know about the new positives, I believe should be:

What were your activities the last few days? When did you first experience symptoms, if you did ? Why did you think you needed to be tested? How many people did you encounter and where did you encounter them? (So contact tracing can be resumed, if no longer being done, in fact we do not know if contract tracing of the new positives the last 5 weeks of which there have been 9,632 in Westchester County alone. Were you vaccinated? How many doses? Fully vaccinated? Fully vaccinated with one booster? No vaccinations? If child were they fully vaccinated, one shot, or no vaccinations at all. Hospitalized, how serious and why? Is this the second time you have caught covid?

That way you can establish a pattern of what is causing this spread. We the public need to told the truth about what is happening to cause 2,000 new infections a week in this county.

Since most persons testing are doing it at home with a more reliable test, or at a pharmacy or pop-up spot should be being closely monitored to answer questions like the ones that come to my mind as a rational reporter, if these questions are asked and info being collected we should be told the patterns.

If this information is known and is being collected and analyzed the intelligence and patterns that can be determined from these infections should not be suppressed. Medical experts information to public officials on the state of the disease effects on various segments and demographics of the now 5th Wave rolling in for a month should not be held back.

Let us assume that it is not being held back.

That would mean these questions I as a complete amateur are not being asked.

If this pandemic is now being judged over and we are opening up everything: restaurants, concerts, parades, beaches, and promoting and this is the effort of political leaders to promote that it is safe out there, let us hope 10,000 in a month in this county alone is just due persons refusing to vaccinate.

But if the leaders and health officials are wrong.

So far the laissez faire approach to socializing, masking mingling and staging giant events is not working. 10,000 cases in 5 weeks tells you that.

Through yesterday 19 Westchester Towns and Cities has over 100 cases the last two weeks and averaged 398 new cases daily, roughly paralleling the 4,615 new cases in Westchester the last two weeks. The spread of the infections are in the North, South East and West sections of the county. The highest infections are in the cities, but Peekskill and Port Chester each have less than 100 cases, 80 each while White Plains has 312 cases, Mount Vernon, 287, New Rochelle 399 and Yonkers, 692.

AROUND THE COUNTY, TOWN BY TOWN, CITY BY CITY TWO WEEKS OF OVER 100 ACTIVE CASES RANKED MAY 2, 2022

YONKERS 692 ACTIVE CASES 43 DAILY CASES

NEW ROCHELLE 399

GREENBURGH 318 ACTIVE CASES 26 DAILY CASES

WHITE PLAINS 312 ACTIVE CASES 24 NEW A DAY

MOUNT VERNON 287 ACTIVE CASES 12 NEW A DAY

NORTH CASTLE & NEW CASTLE 249 ACTIVE CASES 24 NEW CASES DAILY

YORKTOWN 241 ACTIVE CASES 12 NEW CASES A DAY

MOUNT PLEASANT 211 ACTIVE CASES, 23 NEW CASES DAILY

CORTLANDT 203 ACTIVE CASES, 27 NEW DAILY CASES

MAMARONECK TOWN, VILLAGE, LARCHMONT 197 ACTIVE CASES 11 NEW DAILY

HARRISON 149 ACTIVE CASES, 6 DAILY

SCARSDALE 134 ACTIVE CASES 15 DAILY NEW CASES

SLEEPY HOLLOW AND TARRYTOWN 138 ACTIVE CASES 10 DAILY

SOMERS 120 ACTIVE CASES, 10 A DAY

BEDFORD 129 ACTIVE CASES 11 NEW CASES DAILY