WPCNR COVID DAILY APRIL 21: LOWER NUMBERS OF PEOPLE BEING TESTED COULD MEAN MORE SUBSTANTIAL NUMBER OF POSITIVES ARE OUT THERE. EACH PERSON TESTED POSITIVE APRIL 7 SPREAD THE COVID TO 7 PERSONS.

Hits: 24

COVID CASES RISING AT 278 A DAY—TRACKING TO TOP 2,000 CASES FOR WEEK. RAISES QUESTION MORE WESTCHESTER PERSONS SHOULD TEST. 4,973 AVERAGE TESTED DAILY IN 13 DAYS.

WPCNR COVID DAILY. From the New York State Covid Tracker. Analysis & Observation by John F.Bailey. April 21, 2022:

From Sunday through Tuesday, Westchester County reported 238,273 and 321 new persons testing positive for covid . Tuesday’s result, showed a positive rate of 6% on 4,751 persons taking the tests.

The testing is voluntary with only those persons worried they might have the disease, apparently getting tested.

This raises the issue that many persons are not choosing to test which could possibly mean the more persons tested the higher number positives the county may actually have walking about, socializing, in the workplace, the restaurants and bars, on airplanes, or coming into the New York area not being tested.

In the past Westchester has tested upwards of 8,000 persons. On April 7, just 2 weeks ago, Westchester tested 8,774 persons and 397 persons tested positive. In recent days the testing quantities are sinking to very low levels. Last week, the 397 persons testing positive April 7 after 14 days infected as of Tuesday, 2,859 persons.

The 2,859 new infections in 14 days traced to that one day April 7, computes to a spread rate for each of those 397 persons one day on April spreading the covid disease to 7 persons over two weeks.

Yet, the Tracker reports show numbers of persons tested are dropping as most tests are now voluntary or home based.

Tests of Westchester residents through last 14 days FROM April 7 through August 19 are only averaging 5,000 a day the last 14 days and infected 7 persons per day, so conceivably if you tested more you would find more persons with covid than the 321 you had an Tuesday when Westchester had 321. The Wednesday figure is due this after

April 19: 4,751

April 18: 3,380

April 17: 2,755

April 16, 3,937

April 15: 5,212

April 14: 5,191

April 13: 5,233

April 12: 5,152

April 11: 3,387

April 10: 3,586

April 9: 6,481

April 8: 6,815

April 7: 8,774

The average number of tests over those 13 days of 64,654 is 4,973 tests per day. If 8,000 tested, you conceivably could find 400 more new positives using the mathematical calculation that 397 persons infected April 7 infected 7 other persons (2,859) the last 13 days.

There could be many more persons who have self-tested, or not tested at all, who are walking around with potential to spread the disease.

The 9 Mid-Hudson Counties, plus Nassau and Suffolk reported 1,573 Persons testing positive, up 345. Westchester County was up 48 new cases to 321 from 273 Monday.

The five New York City Boroughs doubled the number of positive cases from 1,823 Monday to 3,999 Tuesday, up 2,176 new covid cases.

The Biden Administration appealed the striking down of mask requirements on public transportation ruling made by a Federal Judge yesterday. New York Governor Kathy Hochul kept the masking requirement on transit in New York State pending the appeal being resolved.