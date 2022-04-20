STATE OF PLAYLAND — 5 WEEKS BEFORE MEMORIAL DAY- 9 WEEKS BEFORE JULY 4TH WEEKEND.

APRIL 10 TO APRIL 16,2022: 5,141 VISITORS MADE 2,647 VISITS A DAY 18,532 VISITS IN 7 DAYS. IN ONE YEAR 4/17/21 TO 4/17/2022 328,946 VISITORS VISITED 1,006,336 TIMES ,3 VISITS DAILY. IN MARCH 41,626 VISITORS, 3 VISITS A DAY. LAST WEEK ENDED APR 9 –6,786 VISITORS, MADE 3,180 VSITS A DAY. The White Plains Daily News Service Since 2000 A.D. John F. Bailey, Editor (914) 997-1607 wpcnr@aol.com Cell: 914-673-4054. News Politics Personalities Neighborhoods Schools Finance Real Estate Commentary Reviews Policy Correspondence Poetry Philosophy Photojournalism Arts. TV: White Plains Week Newsroundup, 7:30 FRI, 7 MON & People to Be Heard 8PM THURS, 7 PM SAT on FIOS CH 45, ALTICE CH 76 "Fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way. EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT! CHOICE OF WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER AND THE WORLD FOR 22 YEARS. (RATINGS SOURCE : WORDPRESS)
WPCNR PLAYLAND-GO-ROUND. PHOTO TOUR OF PLAYLAND CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS by John F. Bailey April 20, 2022:
Tjhe story so far: Construction on rehabilitating Playland by a county-selected contractor began in September shortly after Playland closed for the season, after the county had settled with Standard Amusements over the county contention that Standard had not fulfilled their contract. The Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain had ruled the county and Standard Amusements had to negotiate an arrangement. The two parties settled their dispute with the county agreeing to pay $125 Million in Playland infrastructure improvements, and Standard Amusements taking over management of the park in January. The $125 Million the county is paying includes $40 million for a new family pool still under construction. Construction was begun in September on the infrastructure improvements . The county changed contractors in December because they deemed the work was progressing too slowly. Work has been progressing at a brisk pace through very tough cold and weather conditions.
How it looks this week:
WPCNR walked around the park last week and this is what WPCNR saw: