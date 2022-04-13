SUSPECT IN N TRAIN SHOOTINGS AT SUNSET PARK STATION IN BROOKLYN APPREHENDED IN CUSTODY

Hits: 19

BULLETIN: THE SUSPECT IN THE N TRAIN SHOOTINGS WOUNDING 13 AND INJURING 10 OTHERS TUESDAY WAS APPREHENDED BY NEW YORK CITY POLICE ON ST. MARKS PLACE IN MANHATTAN AFTER A CRIME STOPPER’S LINE CALLER TIPPED THE POLICE ABOUT THE SUSPECT BEING IN A MACDONALD’S IN THE EAST VILLAGE AT 6TH STREET AND 1ST AVENUE, ARRESTING HIM ON ST. MARK’S PLACE.

Police apprehended Frank R. James, after a discarded car key in the subway car where the shootings took place found by police lead them to a rental car agency that had rented a van police found at the KINGS HIGHWAY “N” LINE STATION LINKING HIM TO BEING IN THE VICINITY OF THE SHOOTING.

NYPD COMMISSIONER KEECHANT SEWELL STATED: “We used every resource at our disposal to gather and process significant evidence that directly links Mr. James to the shooting. We were able to shrink his world quickly. There was nowhere left for him to run.”