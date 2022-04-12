COUNTY EXECUTIVE LATIMER ESCALATES SECURITY AT WESTCHESTER RAILROAD STATIONS REACTING TO SUBWAY SHOOTINGS IN BROOKLYN THIS MORNING

Hits: 289

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER ISSUED THIS STATEMENT MOMENTS AGO:

“We treat today’s attack in Brooklyn (at the 36th Street, Sunset Station aboard an “N” Subway car by a lone gunman still at large 8:30 A.M. this morning — 13 people shot, 5 critically) with complete and urgent seriousness.

Westchester County Police are deploying additional officers to railroad stations and other transit hubs today, and are also closely monitoring the situation in New York City through our presence on several regional law enforcement task forces.

“County Police officers from the Patrol and Special Operations Divisions will join with municipal police departments in heightened visibility at local railroad stations and other public transit hubs, such as the Transportation Center in White Plains.

The shooting happened on a car on the Manhattan bound N train at 8:30 A.M at the 36th Street station on the N line connecting with the R train at 36th street, a busy station. The New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said a suspect entered the car, set off a smoke canister, and as smoke filled the car he started shooting at random. He was described as black, 5 foot 5 and wearing a green construction vest and a gas mask. The Fire Department of New York said 10 persons were shot, 16 injured.

Sewell said the suspect was “a male black, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a green construction-type vest and a hooded sweatshirt.” She also said a number of suspicious devices were found, but no other explosive devices had been found, at the time of the news conference late this morning.

The N train is named The Broadway Express. The station of the attack is at 36th Street & 4th Avenue, Sunset Park in Brooklyn and is a busy transfer hub, connects with the D and R trains. It is a busy rush hour station formerly part of the BMT line,(Brooklyn Manhattan Transit).