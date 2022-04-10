OPENING DAY: STILL THE BEST DAY OF THE YEAR

Hits: 30

WPCNR Press Box. April 10, 2022:

They’re getting ready at the Big Ball Park.

Today the Bronx Bombers return to Yankee Stadium. In the honor of Opening Day, WPCNR brings back this original celebration I wrote about why Opening Day is the best day of the year

OPENING DAY is better than Christmas Day,

When you look out and know they’ll play,

Dreary gray or brilliant spring sunray

Opening Day means The Big Show is back today.

Decades past, Opening Day for fanatics starved,

Eager for sharp crack of ash on horsehide carved;

Pennants snapping in northwest winds

Top ramparts of inviting walls arches and sculpted friezes wistfully escarped.

Fans lucky to get away with ducats

Marvel at flannels sharp whites pristeen,

To play in the warm zephyrs in NY blazened caps,

Dashing specks of white warmup on the greenest green.

Motor cars pant in traffic jams on the Deegan,

Down Yawkey Way, on 35th and Shields or Waveland’s jam.

The first glimpse of storied Park,

The place where ball is played, where ghosts of Ted, Babe, Duke

Mel, Spahnie, Whitey, Mickey, Willie, Yaz, Minnie and Sandy lark.

Pay a fortune to park, pass stogie smoking old men

at the same gates for a hundred years,

Now out into the street

You go, aroma of roasting chestnuts, pungent cigars sweet,

Cries of “scorecard heah” “programs,heah” shout out, neath light towers to heaven.

Fans in cap and uniform, little boys and girls gawk in awe hoping to make the Anthem

Never seeing such sheer walls, topped with the legend “GameToday 1:30 PM.”

Clutching slim cardboard tix to Section 14 Upper Deck up to the turnstiles

Festooned with souvenirs more dear as diamonds, beyond, the lure of endless aisles.

Into press of crowd, grizzled usher,

RIPS YOUR TICKET.

Turnstile turns, clicks, and into the cathedral of ball you go

Into the rotunda greeted with magic signs dazzling the senses —

UPPER LEVELS SECTIONS 1 to 39, 2 to 40

Hawkers shout –Voices of Flatbush — colorful books in hand

“Yearbook heah,” “Dodger Yearbook here,” “Hot dog, heah,”

Assail ears! Up ramps you climb to the sign “NEXT HOMESTAND”

Walking the catwalk,sliver of blue is first look of the magic sphere

Into the sunlight splaying the vast rake of the mighty stand.

Below are baseball knights of the diamond in white hues

Cavorting, snapping throws across immaculate red clay

As majestic fungo bats — CRACK! send white spheres soaring to filling bleachers a mile away,

Bunting flutter from the deck rails red, white and true blues.

Old Glory furls on highest pole in centerfield

Colorful signage deliver the manly flavor of the only real game,

GILLETTE To Look Sharp, The Red Sox use Lifeboy, Schaefer It’s A Hit

Hey, Neighbor Have a Gansett, White Owl Cigars, Hit Sign Win Suit

From old friendly walls, to Gladys Gooding on the organ

Comfy old green scoreboard display

Today’s games in the bigs BETTER THAN CNN

CHI CLE BOS DET, CHI STL, NY WAS make you king for a day.

Two Bits for a scorecard, usher wipes your seat, ballpark fills your heart.

Penciling lineup 42 2B, 1 SS, 14 1B, 4 CF, 39 C, 6 RF, 23 LF 19 3B 36 P

Smell of beer, peanuts and pretzels.

Nippy air, warm rays sink into face feels nice,

Starters wheel,deal, kicking high on sidelines fueling expectancy

Men in blue, arms folded solemnly conduct the home plate regimen

Casey, Ralph , Walter, Joe,Sparky exchange lineup cards and knowing

Ground rules by heart, go over them for ritual’s sake.

Bob Shepard “The Voice of God” entones “Good afternoon, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Welcome to Yankee Stadium.”

“Please rise for the playing of our national anthem,”

Nancy Faust at organ note by note renders baseball’s theme song

Rising on the breeze, uniting do-rag and ball cap,

Fedora, ponytail and bouffant in the spirit of the great game.

Grass is never greener on opening days

Strikes are louder, long drives electrify alleys

Beers with whiter than white high creamy heads, Taste crisp cold mellow best brew you drink all year

Smashes laser through short in the gap in raucous rallies

Magicians without wands start 6-4-3s, (if you’re scoring at home)

Backhand sure hits losing their caps

“Oh what a play”s crackle on WGN with “CUBS WIN!”‘S

Jack and Mel, Vince, Red, Curt and Murph , Gussie, Marty, John and Suzyn , Ernie, The Gunner, are back at mikes turning mundane days

Into joy with a ninth inning elixir and “happy recaps”

The Great Pete Rose, “Charlie Hustle” at the Plate,1975, Wrigley Field (Photo by John Bailey)

Thunderous ROARS AWARD the 2-out winner again creating big kids’ grins.