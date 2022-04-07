WP COMMUNITY MEDIA EXPLORES FENWAY SOUTH

Hits: 18

Editor’s Note: With the Yankee opening Day postponed until Friday, John Vorperian recalls the idyllic world of Spring Training where everyone is in first place and it’s now “Next Year” . He just concluded with a visit to the Red Sox Spring Training facility as cold winds and overcast skies threaten baseball Openers in the cold, wet damp, muscle pull weather of The Great Northeast.

John Vorperian on the scene in Fort Meyers Florida with his Red Sox guide.

WPCNR PRESS BOX. By John Vorperian, of WP COMMUNITY MEDIA “BEYOND THE GAME” April 7, 2022:

With Baseball’s Opening Day upon us BEYOND THE GAME host John Vorperian got an exclusive tour of JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, FL, the Boston Red Sox’s Spring Training and Development site. The $77-million-dollar facility, completed in March 2012, has six practice fields and a main ballpark that is a clone of Fenway Park.

Led onto the field by a highly knowledgeable BoSox guide, Vorperian felt he was indeed transported into the Hub’s famed sandlot. “Except for the palm trees, it truly looked like the home of Williams, Yaz, and Ortiz,” remarked the BTG host. His tour guide, noted some key differences between the original and the replica.

In particular, for player safety, first and third had rounded dirt corners to ensure runners rounding the bases did not lose traction and fall. The Diamond’s turf was Celebration, a Bermuda Grass, durable and perfect for the Sunshine State’s tropical climate. And if one was to sit in Fenway South’s Green Monster seats no doubt one would get a good healthy suntan.

On his own, Vorperian got another angle of the park by taking a glimpse from Boston Owner John Henry’s Suite.

JetBlue Park’s year-round mission is to ready the Red Sox future. Vorperian had a moment with Boston prospect, Maceo Campbell, a 22-year-old right hand pitcher out of Longwood University who last year played in the Florida Coast League. As this story goes to press, Campbell has just been promoted to Boston’s Single A affiliate the Salem (VA) Red Sox roster.