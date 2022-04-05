STEUBEN COUNTY GERRYMANDERING RULING STAYED BY APPELLATE COURT. SCHEDULING OF APPEAL TO COME.

Hits: 16

BULLETIN: The New York Law Journal reported today the New York State Appellate Division of the Fourth Department has stayed Steuben County Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister’s decision and order from last week requiring Democrat-drawn redistricting districts to be redone because the process was unconstitutional. Judge Stephen Lindley will hear arguments of the Republican petitioners on Thursday. The judge will then according to the report, set a schedule date for the appeal. READ THE DETAILS HERE:

https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal/2022/04/04/appeals-court-stays-ruling-striking-down-ny-congressional-map/?slreturn=20220305132144