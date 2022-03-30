STEAM PROJECT FACILITATORS AT WHITE PLAINS LIBRAY

Hits: 18

The White Plains Public Library is looking for Program Facilitators to develop and lead interactive STEAM/maker projects for teenagers in the White Plains area. Programs will be held inside the Library or outside on the Library Plaza, Monday – Thursdays, from 1:00-4:00 pm, throughout July and August.

Each facilitator will plan and develop four projects (one each day Monday-Thursday) focusing on STEAM skills for students in grades 6-10. We are open to all ideas: Are you an artist and wish to share your talents? Do you have DIY skills and work on maker projects? Perhaps you have knowledge of environmentally friendly practices that could be turned into learning experiences? Are you an engineering student that can help educate students and bring engineering concepts to life? These are just some examples of the kinds of facilitators we are looking for.

These projects can be simple or complex. They can also be in the form of a challenge. Projects can be built by hand or completed on computers. If hired, you will work with Library staff to bring the projects to life. Be prepared to discuss project ideas, as well as supplies or materials needed to make your project(s) happen during the interview process. (Note: If any software applications are being used they should be free or open source.) You can apply to teach more than one program. Salary will be based on experience.

Application Submission

Please email your resume and program idea(s) to

Erik Carlson, ecarlson@whiteplainsny.gov