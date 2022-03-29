MULTIFAMILY PROJECTS HAVE NO NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON WESTCHESTER SCHOOL DISTRICTS STUDY FINDS.

Hits: 14



WPCNR REALTY REALITY. From the Building & Realty Institute (Edited). March 29, 2022:

A privately commissioned study has found that there isn’t any data from recent large

multifamily developments in suburban Westchester communities to

substantiate the fears of a surge in student enrollment expressed by

local opponents of development.

The study maintains not only have these projects

been harmless to the districts, they have also brought

financial surpluses which have been to the benefit of

existing students and existing residents.

The Welcome Home Westchester campaign retained the firm

4ward Planning Inc. to conduct an analysis of what happened within

Westchester County suburban school districts both in terms of

enrollments and in terms of school taxes and school budgets when

large multifamily developments opened. The results were released today.

The study looked at multifamily developments of 100

units or more that were built in Westchester County towns and

villages within the past ten years.



Multi-Family Housing Development Impacts in Westchester County

Part One: School District Enrollment is available at

welcomehomewestchester.org





Speakers at Tuesday’s press conference included Timothy Foley of

the Building and Realty Institute (BRI), Todd J. Poole of 4Ward

Planning, and Anahaita Kotval of Lifting up Westchester.



“For most parents, there’s no more important investment than their

child’s education, and it’s no wonder that so often this becomes the

lens through which residents look at the question of housing needs

in their community. But as with so many other ghost stories and

fearful predictions about what would happen to a community

should they permit building the housing we need in Westchester,

there’s very little true math behind the prediction.

“Even worse,

there’s almost never an attempt by neighborhood defenders to run

an after-action analysis to learn which public hearing predictions

were true and which were false,” Timothy Foley, CEO of the

Building and Realty Institute (BRI) said.



“As every good math teacher will tell you, sometimes you have to

show your work to get the right answer. With the release of this

after-action analysis by 4Ward Planning, Inc., showing not what

might happen but what DID happen when multifamily housing was

built in our communities, we hope to start a new conversation

about how building the housing we need doesn’t just avoid harm to

school districts but provides a real financial boost to the benefit of

students, residents, and taxpayers.”



Key findings from the report include:



● These recent housing developments did not have a major

impact on school enrollment.

● In none of the multifamily residential projects with at least

100 units examined did children associated with the

project and enrolled in the local school district equal or

exceed one percent of the school’s total enrollment.

● In all cases, the projects generated a net positive financial

benefit to the school taxes, even after taking into account

the costs of educating enrolled school children living in

the multifamily housing.



“Housing and economic development are inextricably linked; and

where quality housing becomes challenging to find, local

employers will be challenged to retain and recruit talented workers.



Our study demonstrates that newly developed (and much needed)

multi-family rental housing in suburban areas of Westchester

County offers net positive fiscal benefits to school districts without

straining enrollment capacities,” Todd J. Poole of 4Ward Planning

said.

“There have been a number of studies across the country

demonstrating that multifamily housing developments do NOT

create financial or capacity burdens on local school systems.

However, the BRI/Welcome Home Westchester study is particularly

meaningful as it focused specifically on the effects of recent

multifamily developments in Westchester – and confirmed that

there has been no negative impact on our schools from such

developments. As a result, one of the key concerns raised by those

opposed to multifamily housing has been conclusively addressed,”

Anahaita Kotval of Lifting Up Westchester said.