WESTCHESTER NEW CASES OF COVID MONDAY: 138. (288% INCREASE) HIGHEST IN 2 WEEKS.

New York City five boroughs report 450% INCREASE: 1,689 persons with new cases of covid in one day of testing Monday.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS MONITOR. From the New York State Covid Tracker. Analysis by John F. Bailey March 16, 2022 updated 10:40 A.M. EDT:

Westchester County persons testing positive for covid numbered 138 persons Monday, the highest since the February 27 –to March 5th week when the county averaged 107 a day and hit 754 cases.

The WPCNR COVID STOPPERS NOTEBOOK FIRST TWO DAYS THIS WEEK.

THE WPCNR COVID LOGBOOK

Last week the county recorded 582 cases an average of 83 per day.

The 138 positive new covid-infected was 288% more than the Monday new covid case report of 48.

With 754 infections two weeks ago February 27 to March 5, and 582 new cases the last 9 days, this means that each of the 754 infections that week of 754 infections Feb 27 to March 5, spread the disease within 9 days (the time it takes for the disease to develop and test positive) to 1 other person, a spread rate of 1 to 1.

At this spread rate the disease continues to be a presence, neither increasing nor declining significantly.

Last week was the first week schools were opened across Westchester and the New York metropolitan area without a mandate to wear masks. Whether this week covid contagion will increase with the socializing of St. Patrick’s Day, parades, NCAA basketball viewings and parties in sportsbars and in homes, and socializing of students in schools without masks will be factors in creating significantly more spread of the disease.

New York City new cases (all five boroughs) increased 450% in a day Monday from last week 6 week low in infections through last week of average 600 infections daily . Sunday New York City reported 374 new cases.

Monday New York’s five boroughs reported 1,689 new cases.

This is a 452% increase in cases in one day.

From February 27 to March 3 New York City had approximately 850 new cases and this means that each of those 850 infections the first week in March two weeks later have spread the disease to 2 persons, roughly a pace to expand spread in New York city again quickly.

Persons should consider what this means and adjust socializations, gatherings, office and school deportment with caution.