BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS ARE BACK! THERE’S NO SHOWS LIKE THE GREATEST BROADWAY SHOWS AT THE NEW WESTCHESTER THEATRE, CHAPPAQUA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER.

Hits: 0

WESTCHESTER BROADWAY THEATRE IMPRESARIO INTRODUCES WESTCHESTER’S HISTORIC TRADITION OF BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS APRIL 21. OPENING NIGHT: “MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET”

JERRY LEE, JOHNNY CASH, CARL PERKINS AND THE KING ARE BACK ON DECEMBER 4, 1956 the greatest jam session of all time in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Photo by Jason Niedle

WPCNCR STAGE DOOR. By John F. Bailey March 15, 2022:

The greatest Broadway Shows of all time are back in Westchester at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center Opening Night April 21.

Bill Sutler and Bob Funking introduced millions of young people and thrilled theatregoers of all ages with their Westchester Broadway Theatre that gave hundreds of actors and actresses their starts.

This April, Mr. Sutler is bringing back a new, one-of-a-kind “Performing Museum of Broadway” which is now all-new in the posh Chappaqua Performing Arts Center at Chappaqua Crossing, the former Reader’s Digest Headquarters converted into a state-of-the-art theater with a proscenium stage which will deliver the greatest shows in show business in a real Broadway show venue in the spirit of the WBT decades of recreating the Broadway magic without the big ticket prices.

The first show MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, literally has “the hits keep on coming,” a Gershwin Entertainment production recreates the night Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and The King Elvis Presley wandered into Sun Records in Memphis and wound up rock n rolling one-upping each other in a jam session that jumps. Shows begin April 21. They sing the hits they’re known for: Blue Suede Shoes, That’s All Right, I Walk the Line, Great Balls of Fire, Folsom Prison Blues, and, yes Hound Dog. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Ghosts rock again.

This is no Juke Box Musical. A clever book winds an intriguing narrative leading into songs. It won a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical and received two Tony nominations, one for Best Musical and one for Best Book of a Musical.

Coming up next is Menopause, The Musical and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA and coming this summer, individual entertainment nights.

The former Westchester Broadway Theatre was forced to close in 2020 due to covid and loss of their lease. Now, thanks to a covid-related grant to businesses suffering loss in the pandemic all refunds have been paid last fall to former ticket holders requesting refunds and Mr. Sutler is reestablishing the WBT tradition.

For information contact the box office at 866-806-5777, or go to www.ChappaquaPAC.org or write TheWestchesterTheatre@gmail.com