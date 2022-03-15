MAYOR ROACH’S SENIOR ADVISOR KAREN PASQUALE REJOINS COUNTY GOVERNMENT MOVES ON UP–JOINS COUNTY GOVERNMENT AS ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS TO JOAN MCDONALD

Hits: 31

Karen Pasquale, second from left, joins County Executive George Latimer administration from the White Plains Office of the Mayor where she was Senior Advisor to Mayor Roach from July 2011 to the end of last month.

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From Westchester County Department of Communications. March 15, 2022:

County Executive George Latimer announced key new hires and promotions within Westchester County Government. Blanca Lopez has been promoted to Deputy Planning Commissioner, Karen Pasquale has been added as Assistant Director of Operations with Director of Operations Joan McDonald (3rd from left) and Janice Duarte will take a role as a program coordinator in the Department of Finance.

Ms. Pasquale worked as Senior Advisor to County Executive Andy Spano in his County Administration from 1998 to 2009. She then worked as Vice President, Shared Services for the New Yor Power Authority for one yea before coming to the Mayor’s Office in White Plains as Mayor Roach’s Senior Advisor in July 2011, after Mayor Roach replaced Mayor Adam Bradley after Mayor Bradley’s resignation.

The Mayor now has two important positions to fill. Besides Ms. Pasquale, who handled media relations, he also must appoint a new Commissioner of Public Works, as Richard Hart is retiring.